Here & Now
Testifying Before Congress, Fed Chair Re-Emphasizes 'Patient' Approach To Rate Hikes03:30Play
Testifying before Congress on Tuesday morning, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy is strong and that the Fed will continue to take a "patient" approach when it comes to interest rate increases. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on February 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news