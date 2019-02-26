Testifying Before Congress, Fed Chair Re-Emphasizes 'Patient' Approach To Rate Hikes03:30
February 26, 2019
Testifying before Congress on Tuesday morning, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy is strong and that the Fed will continue to take a "patient" approach when it comes to interest rate increases. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.

This segment aired on February 26, 2019.

