Reporter Gets Rare Access To The Taliban09:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward spent nearly two days undercover with the Taliban in Afghanistan. She got access to a world that has not been seen up close by Western reporters since 9/11, spending time at a madrasa where girls were studying the Quran alongside boys, a Taliban-controlled clinic and more. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Ward (@clarissaward).

This segment aired on February 26, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news