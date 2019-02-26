Here & Now
Reporter Gets Rare Access To The Taliban09:43Play
CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward spent nearly two days undercover with the Taliban in Afghanistan. She got access to a world that has not been seen up close by Western reporters since 9/11, spending time at a madrasa where girls were studying the Quran alongside boys, a Taliban-controlled clinic and more. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Ward (@clarissaward).
This segment aired on February 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news