Here & Now
Mass. Youth Football Players May Not Be Allowed To Tackle If Bill Becomes Law03:34Play
A bill in the Massachusetts State House would ban kids from playing organized tackle football until they're in the eighth grade. Advocates argue concussions have a longer-lasting impact on the brains of younger kids. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Mary Markos (@maryathanasia), a state politics reporter for The Boston Herald.
This segment aired on February 26, 2019.
