Here & Now
Trump And Kim Open 2nd Nuclear Summit05:06Play
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened their second nuclear summit Wednesday in Hanoi. Trump told reporters, "We look forward to it, we both do." The two leaders had a social dinner together with the formal meetings set for Thursday. Host Peter O'Dowd talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), senior research associate at MIT's Security Studies Program.
This segment aired on February 27, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news