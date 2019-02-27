Here & Now
A Closer Look At Vietnam, As The Country Hosts 2nd Trump-Kim Summit05:30Play
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding their second summit in Hanoi. Most Americans associate Vietnam with the Vietnam War. But as Lien-Hang Nguyen, a history professor at Columbia University tells Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr), it's a communist country juggling relationships with its neighbors.
This segment aired on February 27, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news