A Closer Look At Vietnam, As The Country Hosts 2nd Trump-Kim Summit05:30
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Vietnamese children wave flags before the arrival of President Trump at the Presidential Palace on Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Dien Bien/Getty Images)
Vietnamese children wave flags before the arrival of President Trump at the Presidential Palace on Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Dien Bien/Getty Images)

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding their second summit in Hanoi. Most Americans associate Vietnam with the Vietnam War. But as Lien-Hang Nguyen, a history professor at Columbia University tells Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr), it's a communist country juggling relationships with its neighbors.

This segment aired on February 27, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news