Vietnamese Airlines will purchase $20 billion worth of Boeing planes, an announcement that comes as President Trump is in Vietnam to negotiate with North Korea. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Amtrak is considering ending its long-distance routes. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Airline Weekly's Seth Kaplan.
This segment aired on February 27, 2019.
