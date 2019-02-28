Sales of Budweiser and Bud Light are declining in the U.S. as consumers shift toward craft beer and wine. That's prompting the world's largest brewer to push alternative beverages such as a canned cocktails. Meanwhile, Energizer has introduced a new, thick phone with 50 days of battery life. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."