Here & Now
Cohen Back On Capitol Hill After Harsh Public Criticism Of President04:46Play
President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back on Capitol Hill on Thursday, testifying to lawmakers behind closed doors after a bruising public testimony Wednesday, where he described the president as a racist, a conman and a cheat. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).
This segment aired on February 28, 2019.
