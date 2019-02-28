Cohen Back On Capitol Hill After Harsh Public Criticism Of President04:46
February 28, 2019
President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back on Capitol Hill on Thursday, testifying to lawmakers behind closed doors after a bruising public testimony Wednesday, where he described the president as a racist, a conman and a cheat. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).

This segment aired on February 28, 2019.

