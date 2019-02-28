Here & Now
Last year, Chicago had more murders than New York and Los Angeles combined — despite having far fewer people. But Chicago's police superintendent and others say that doesn't give the whole picture. WBEZ criminal justice reporter Patrick Smith (@pksmid) went to a Chicago neighborhood struggling with violence, to understand what's going on and why.
This segment aired on February 28, 2019.
