The Evolution Of Crime In One Chicago Neighborhood09:31
February 28, 2019
  • Patrick Smith, WBEZ
Last year, Chicago had more murders than New York and Los Angeles combined — despite having far fewer people. But Chicago's police superintendent and others say that doesn't give the whole picture. WBEZ criminal justice reporter Patrick Smith (@pksmid) went to a Chicago neighborhood struggling with violence, to understand what's going on and why.

This segment aired on February 28, 2019.

