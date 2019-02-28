Here & Now
FDA Plans New Measures To Combat Opioid Crisis03:42Play
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a set of new steps to combat the abuse of opioid painkillers, ranging from new dosage and packaging guidelines to research requirements for drug manufacturers. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Barbara Feder Ostrov (@barbfederostrov), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline.
This segment aired on February 28, 2019.
