Here & Now
President Trump And Kim Jong Un Leave Hanoi Without A Deal05:59Play
The Hanoi summit ended abruptly, without an agreement between the United States and North Korea. South Korea had high hopes that the summit would lead to denuclearization of North Korea. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with CNN international correspondent Will Ripley (@willripley), who is in Hanoi, about the summit and what the failure to reach a deal might mean.
This segment aired on February 28, 2019.
