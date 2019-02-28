Here & Now
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Summit05:16Play
The summit between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un ended Thursday without any deal. The two sides failed to reach an agreement due to a standoff over U.S. sanctions on the reclusive nation. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns), former U.S. ambassador to NATO and a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
This segment aired on February 28, 2019.
