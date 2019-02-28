Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Summit05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 28, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The summit between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un ended Thursday without any deal. The two sides failed to reach an agreement due to a standoff over U.S. sanctions on the reclusive nation. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns), former U.S. ambassador to NATO and a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

This segment aired on February 28, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news