March 01, 2019
The Russian River in Northern California is receding after swelling its highest level in 25 years and flooding some 2,000 homes and businesses. The town of Guernville turned into an island Thursday, with roads into the town flooded and impassable. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Lynda Hopkins, a Sonoma County supervisor, about the damage.

This segment aired on March 1, 2019.

