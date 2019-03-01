A new report by the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates more than 300,000 coastal homes in the U.S. are at risk of chronic flooding in the next 30 years.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt speaks with Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the union's Climate and Energy program, and Susy Torriente, chief resilience officer and assistant city manager for the city of Miami Beach, about how cities on the frontlines are mitigating risks.