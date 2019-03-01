How Coastal Cities Confronting Climate Change Are Mitigating The Risks09:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
People walk through a flooded street that was caused by the combination of the lunar orbit which caused seasonal high tides, and what many believe is the rising sea levels due to climate change, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People walk through a flooded street that was caused by the combination of the lunar orbit which caused seasonal high tides, and what many believe is the rising sea levels due to climate change, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A new report by the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates more than 300,000 coastal homes in the U.S. are at risk of chronic flooding in the next 30 years.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt speaks with Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the union's Climate and Energy program, and Susy Torriente, chief resilience officer and assistant city manager for the city of Miami Beach, about how cities on the frontlines are mitigating risks.

This segment aired on March 1, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news