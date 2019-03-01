NPR TV Critic Weighs In On Midseason Shows — From Spy Dramas To Head-Spinning Game Show05:36
March 01, 2019
Television's midseason is a time for networks to debut promising and untested concepts. With it comes a troupe of new shows including two new spy dramas, a head-spinning game show and a hit singing competition. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks with Here & Now's Eric Westervelt about what may be worth watching.

This segment aired on March 1, 2019.

