Here & Now
Patent Battle Over Immunotherapy Plays Out In Boston Federal Court05:24Play
A patent battle over immunotherapy has been playing out in federal court in Boston. The case involves a revolutionary new type of cancer treatment that unleashes the body's own immune system. Immunotherapy is looking like the most promising advance against cancer in decades. And the patents on the science behind it could be worth billions. WBUR's Carey Goldberg (@commonhealth) reports.
This segment aired on March 1, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news