U.S. Offering $1 Million Reward For Information On Location Of Osama Bin Laden's Son05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
This wanted poster released by the U.S. Department of State Rewards for Justice program shows Hamza bin Laden. Saudi Arabia announced Friday, March 1, 2019 it had revoked the citizenship of bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader. (Rewards for Justice via AP)
This wanted poster released by the U.S. Department of State Rewards for Justice program shows Hamza bin Laden. Saudi Arabia announced Friday, March 1, 2019 it had revoked the citizenship of bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader. (Rewards for Justice via AP)

The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of $1 million for information leading to the location of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the mastermind behind the 9/11 terrorist attack, Osama bin Laden. The government says Hamza bin Laden "is emerging as a leader" of al-Qaida and is particularly interested in exacting "revenge" against the U.S. for its 2011 killing of his father.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Seth Jones (@sethgjones), director of the Transitional Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This segment aired on March 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news