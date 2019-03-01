The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of $1 million for information leading to the location of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the mastermind behind the 9/11 terrorist attack, Osama bin Laden. The government says Hamza bin Laden "is emerging as a leader" of al-Qaida and is particularly interested in exacting "revenge" against the U.S. for its 2011 killing of his father.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Seth Jones (@sethgjones), director of the Transitional Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.