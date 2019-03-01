Following prostitution solicitation charges filed last week against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla., national attention has been drawn to the state of sex trafficking in the U.S.

Meredith Dank, an expert on human trafficking and a research professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, says when she first heard the news about Kraft, her thoughts immediately went to the women involved in the spa.

“Were they arrested?,” Dank says. “My understanding was they weren’t. But in that case, were they receiving any kind of services or immigration relief?”

Kraft is among many charged in a sweeping investigation of prostitution and trafficking at several massage parlors, according to police. The 77-year-old billionaire has denied the allegations.

Dank’s research, she tells Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt, has shown a proliferation in the types of parlors Kraft was allegedly involved in, particularly in the Midwest and the South. However, research is still missing on how these parlors are run.

“Who is operating them? Is there a larger organization behind it?,” she says, “or [does] it tend to be just mom-and-pop type of massage parlors, where ... they might have networks with other massage parlors across the country, but there isn't one single person behind it?”

Along with understanding parlors’ operations, it is also important to be able to talk to the people working in them to determine whether sex trafficking is actually happening — something law authorities continue to struggle to find evidence for, according to Dank.

“In the case of the Robert Kraft situation, [from] some of the details I saw, it kind of was more labor trafficking,” she says. “The fact that they were living in the place that they were working, that the living conditions were pretty subpar — these are all signs of actual labor trafficking, not necessarily sex trafficking.”