Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: YouTube Disables Comments On Videos Featuring Children05:10Play
YouTube has disabled comments on videos featuring children as part of an effort to make the platform safer for minors. After Walmart announced it is replacing its greeters with “customer hosts,” concerns have been raised on social media regarding the number of disabled people who will lose work as a result. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on March 1, 2019.
