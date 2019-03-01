Tesla is closing many of its stores and cutting jobs in retail and marketing as it moves to take all sales online. The decision, announced Thursday, is part of a cost-saving plan that CEO Elon Musk says will allow the company to offer its Model 3 compact car for a new lower price of $35,000. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."