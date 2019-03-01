Tesla Closes Stores, Cuts Retail Jobs As Company Moves Sales Online03:44
March 01, 2019
Tesla is closing many of its stores and cutting jobs in retail and marketing as it moves to take all sales online. The decision, announced Thursday, is part of a cost-saving plan that CEO Elon Musk says will allow the company to offer its Model 3 compact car for a new lower price of $35,000. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on March 1, 2019.

