The Cactus Blossoms Blend Brotherly Harmony On New Album 'Easy Way'
It's called "blood harmony": siblings whose voices blend beautifully to create a rich, vibrant sound. The Everly Brothers had it, so did The Beach Boys — and so do The Cactus Blossoms.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt talks with The Cactus Blossoms — Minnesota brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey — about their new album "Easy Way."
This segment aired on March 1, 2019.
