March 01, 2019
The Cactus Blossoms are out with a new album, "Easy Way." (Nate Ryan/Courtesy of the artist)
It's called "blood harmony": siblings whose voices blend beautifully to create a rich, vibrant sound. The Everly Brothers had it, so did The Beach Boys — and so do The Cactus Blossoms.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt talks with The Cactus Blossoms — Minnesota brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey — about their new album "Easy Way."

This segment aired on March 1, 2019.

