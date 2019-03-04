At Least 23 People Killed After Deadly Tornadoes Hit Alabama05:01
March 04, 2019
A tornado roared into southeast Alabama on Sunday and killed at least 23 people and injured several others. The tornado was part of a severe storm system that caused catastrophic damage and unleashed other tornadoes around the Southeast. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from WBHM reporter Miranda Fulmore (@mirandafulmore1).

This segment aired on March 4, 2019.

