Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Aaron Knight, also known as DJ Fresh (@fresh_knight) from KUTX, about five emerging hip hop artists in Austin, Texas.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Harry Edohoukwa (Megan Baker)



Music From The Segment

Harry Edohoukwa, "Mrs Mrs"

Deezie Brown, "Drive"

The Teeta, "Grey Area"

Nayome Sutton, "What You Need"

Jake Lloyd, "Daily Interlude"