March 04, 2019
Deezie Brown (Thomie Martinez)
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Aaron Knight, also known as DJ Fresh (@fresh_knight) from KUTX, about five emerging hip hop artists in Austin, Texas.

Harry Edohoukwa (Megan Baker)
Music From The Segment

Harry Edohoukwa, "Mrs Mrs"

Deezie Brown, "Drive"

The Teeta, "Grey Area"

Nayome Sutton, "What You Need"

Jake Lloyd, "Daily Interlude"

This segment aired on March 4, 2019.

