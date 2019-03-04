Here & Now
DJ Sessions: Austin's Underground Hip Hop Scene Is Thriving09:53Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Aaron Knight, also known as DJ Fresh (@fresh_knight) from KUTX, about five emerging hip hop artists in Austin, Texas.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Harry Edohoukwa, "Mrs Mrs"
Deezie Brown, "Drive"
The Teeta, "Grey Area"
Nayome Sutton, "What You Need"
Jake Lloyd, "Daily Interlude"
This segment aired on March 4, 2019.
