U.S.-backed Syrian fighters battling Islamic State militants in their last foothold in Syria said they were forced to slow down their push Monday because the extremists are using civilians as human shields.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman (@bencnn), who's in eastern Syria watching the battle in the final village controlled by ISIS.
This segment aired on March 4, 2019.
