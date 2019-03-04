Here & Now
House Judiciary Committee Requests Documents From Trump Team05:28Play
House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y) is requesting documents from a list of people in President Trump's circle. The Judiciary Committee is investigating what Nadler calls abuses of power, obstruction of justice, threats to the Mueller investigation and threats to witnesses.
NPR national security editor Philip Ewing (@philewing) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on March 4, 2019.
