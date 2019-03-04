Here & Now
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Calls For Breaking The Patent On HIV Prevention Drugs11:06Play
New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson has joined the campaign #breakthepatent, which is calling on the federal government to break the patent Gilead Sciences has for the HIV prevention drug Truvada, also known as PrEP. Ending the patent would allow other companies to make and market the drug, lowering its price and making it more accessible.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks to Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) about why he's supporting this campaign and how the drug prevents transmission of HIV.
This segment aired on March 4, 2019.
