Franklin County In Ohio Brings Drug Treatment Clinics To Courthouse05:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 04, 2019
  • Paige Pfleger, WOSU
TwitterfacebookEmail

In response to the opioid crisis, some drug courts across the country are offering treatment as an alternative to jail time for those who commit crimes tied to their addiction. But in Franklin County, Ohio, the courthouse decided to bring treatment a little closer. It has its own onsite clinic for those with opioid addiction. Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of NPR member station WOSU reports.

This segment aired on March 4, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news