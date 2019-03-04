Here & Now
Franklin County In Ohio Brings Drug Treatment Clinics To Courthouse05:52Play
In response to the opioid crisis, some drug courts across the country are offering treatment as an alternative to jail time for those who commit crimes tied to their addiction. But in Franklin County, Ohio, the courthouse decided to bring treatment a little closer. It has its own onsite clinic for those with opioid addiction. Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of NPR member station WOSU reports.
This segment aired on March 4, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news