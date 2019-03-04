Here & Now
Week In Politics: Democratic Ticket Gains Another Contender; GOP Senator To Vote Against Trump's Emergency Declaration05:34Play
The already crowded 2020 Democratic ticket gained another candidate, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Also, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky opposes President Trump's emergency declaration, totaling it to four GOP Senators vowing to go against the declaration. NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to preview the week ahead in politics.
This segment aired on March 4, 2019.
