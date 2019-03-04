Week In Politics: Democratic Ticket Gains Another Contender; GOP Senator To Vote Against Trump's Emergency Declaration05:34
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president, becoming the second governor to jump into the sprawling Democratic 2020 contest. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president, becoming the second governor to jump into the sprawling Democratic 2020 contest. (Elise Amendola/AP)

The already crowded 2020 Democratic ticket gained another candidate, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Also, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky opposes President Trump's emergency declaration, totaling it to four GOP Senators vowing to go against the declaration. NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to preview the week ahead in politics.

This segment aired on March 4, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news