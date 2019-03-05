How Donald Trump Jr. Became A Conservative Celebrity09:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 05, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

As part of the House investigation into President Trump, House Democrats are requesting documents from dozens of entities and people — including the President's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The Washington Post's Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about how Donald Trump Jr. factors into the investigation, and his role as a powerful political surrogate for his father.

This segment aired on March 5, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news