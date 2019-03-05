Here & Now
How Donald Trump Jr. Became A Conservative Celebrity09:45Play
As part of the House investigation into President Trump, House Democrats are requesting documents from dozens of entities and people — including the President's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The Washington Post's Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about how Donald Trump Jr. factors into the investigation, and his role as a powerful political surrogate for his father.
This segment aired on March 5, 2019.
