Here & Now
20th Horse Dies At Prominent California Race Track05:51Play
Another race horse has died at the famed Santa Anita race track in Southern California. It's the 20th death since the track's winter season began in late December. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mick Peterson (@peterson_mick), director of Ag Equine Programs at the University of Kentucky, who has been onsite inspecting track conditions.
This segment aired on March 5, 2019.
