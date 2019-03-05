20th Horse Dies At Prominent California Race Track05:51
March 05, 2019
Attendees react as Bayern wins the classic at day two of the 2014 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Matt Sayles/AP)
Another race horse has died at the famed Santa Anita race track in Southern California. It's the 20th death since the track's winter season began in late December. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mick Peterson (@peterson_mick), director of Ag Equine Programs at the University of Kentucky, who has been onsite inspecting track conditions.

This segment aired on March 5, 2019.

