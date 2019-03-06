Cohen's Testimony Continues, House Democrats Embroiled In Anti-Semitic Rift10:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Wednesday, President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress for a fourth day about presidential wrongdoing. And Democrats are struggling to contain a rift over anti-Semitism sparked by freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss those stories, the 2020 presidential campaign and more.

This segment aired on March 6, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news