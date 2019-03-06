On Wednesday, President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress for a fourth day about presidential wrongdoing. And Democrats are struggling to contain a rift over anti-Semitism sparked by freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss those stories, the 2020 presidential campaign and more.