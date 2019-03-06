Here & Now
'Lunar Library,' Containing Archive Of Human Civilization, On Its Way To The Moon05:54Play
A civilization backup the size of a computer disk is on its way to the moon. The "Lunar Library," created by the Los Angeles-based Arch Mission Foundation, blasted off aboard an Israeli spacecraft in February 21. It contains tens of thousands of books, images, and the entire English language Wikipedia. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Nova Spivack, the co-founder of the Arch Mission Foundation.
This segment aired on March 6, 2019.
