The Trump administration is considering imposing new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is still holding onto power and has the military's support. The U.S. and some 50 other countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim president of Venezuela.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Elimar Gutierrez, an English teacher and translator who lives in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, about what daily life is like in the country.