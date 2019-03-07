Week In Politics: Democrats To Vote On Anti-Semitism Resolution, Paul Manafort To Be Sentenced05:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 07, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court on June 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court on June 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest news in politics, including a vote Thursday on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, which has split House Democrats. Also, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced in one of the two federal cases against him that were sparked by special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

This segment aired on March 7, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news