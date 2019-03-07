Here & Now
Week In Politics: Democrats To Vote On Anti-Semitism Resolution, Paul Manafort To Be Sentenced05:33Play
NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest news in politics, including a vote Thursday on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, which has split House Democrats. Also, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced in one of the two federal cases against him that were sparked by special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
This segment aired on March 7, 2019.
