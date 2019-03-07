Here & Now
Trudeau Denies Wrongdoing In Government Scandal That Could Hurt Him In Election Year03:42Play
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's future is on the rocks. He and his administration are being accused of meddling in a bribery case involving a private company. Trudeau has acknowledged an "erosion of trust" on his staff, but denies any wrongdoing. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from Salimah Shivji (@salimah_shivji), senior reporter at the CBC's Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa.
This segment aired on March 7, 2019.
