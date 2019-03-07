LeBron James passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. But basketball's biggest star can't rescue the lowly Los Angeles Lakers from the bottom rungs of the NBA Western Conference. The team is in danger of missing the playoffs. Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here and Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."