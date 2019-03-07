Here & Now
What Is Socialism? A History Of The Word Used As A Scare Tactic In American Politics09:46Play
The word 'socialist' has been popping up a lot lately. While some Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are embracing aspects of the label, Republicans such as President Trump are using the term as a smear.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) about how the word 'socialist' has evolved over time.
This segment aired on March 7, 2019.
