March 07, 2019
A demonstrator carries a sign calling for a second American revolution to bring an end to alleged socialism during a march by supporters of the conservative Tea Party movement in Washington, D.C., on September 12, 2010. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
The word 'socialist' has been popping up a lot lately. While some Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are embracing aspects of the label, Republicans such as President Trump are using the term as a smear.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) about how the word 'socialist' has evolved over time.

A demonstrator wears a T-shirt promoting democratic socialism during a gathering of the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America at City Hall in Portland, Maine, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Charles Krupa/AP)
This segment aired on March 7, 2019.

