The word 'socialist' has been popping up a lot lately. While some Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are embracing aspects of the label, Republicans such as President Trump are using the term as a smear.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) about how the word 'socialist' has evolved over time.