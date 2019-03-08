Here & Now
Week In Politics: House Democrats Struggle With Anti-Semitism Resolution10:48Play
The House approved a resolution Thursday to condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry, following comments U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar made last week criticizing Israel. ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and Univision news anchor Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) join Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd and Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest in politics.
This segment aired on March 8, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news