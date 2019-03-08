The House approved a resolution Thursday to condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry, following comments U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar made last week criticizing Israel. ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and Univision news anchor Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) join Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd and Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest in politics.