In Washington, D.C., the debate continues over a House-approved resolution rejecting anti-Semitism, as well as anti-Muslim bigotry, racism and white supremacy. The vote was called in reaction to controversy about comments Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar made last week.

A number of Republicans voted against it, including freshman Texas Congressman Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy), who speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about his vote and the debate over border security.