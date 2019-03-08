Freshman Republican Congressman Weighs In On House Resolution Rejecting Anti-Semitism04:25
March 08, 2019
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar walks from the House Chamber after a vote on a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and bigotry, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 7, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
In Washington, D.C., the debate continues over a House-approved resolution rejecting anti-Semitism, as well as anti-Muslim bigotry, racism and white supremacy. The vote was called in reaction to controversy about comments Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar made last week.

A number of Republicans voted against it, including freshman Texas Congressman Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy), who speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about his vote and the debate over border security.

This segment aired on March 8, 2019.

