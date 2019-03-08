Civil rights leader Medgar Evers' home could become a national monument under a massive, bipartisan public lands bill President Trump is expected to sign into law this month. Evers, the first field secretary for the NAACP and a prominent activist and organizer, was assassinated at his Jackson, Mississippi, home in 1963.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Minnie White Watson, who since 1997 has been the curator of the Medgar Evers House Museum, a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Photos Of The House

A plaque decorates the front of the home of the late civil rights activist Medgar Evers in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The house of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers is seen in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Minnie White Watson, curator of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers house in Jackson, Miss., speaks about the various times when the house was shot at, Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)