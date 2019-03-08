Under Sweeping Public Lands Bill, Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers' Home Could Become A National Monument07:37
March 08, 2019
Medgar Evers, civil rights activist and the NAACP's first field secretary, stands near a sign of the state of Mississippi in 1958. (Francis H. Mitchell - Ebony Collection/AP)
Civil rights leader Medgar Evers' home could become a national monument under a massive, bipartisan public lands bill President Trump is expected to sign into law this month. Evers, the first field secretary for the NAACP and a prominent activist and organizer, was assassinated at his Jackson, Mississippi, home in 1963.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Minnie White Watson, who since 1997 has been the curator of the Medgar Evers House Museum, a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Photos Of The House

A plaque decorates the front of the home of the late civil rights activist Medgar Evers in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
The house of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers is seen in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Minnie White Watson, curator of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers house in Jackson, Miss., speaks about the various times when the house was shot at, Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
Charles Murchinson of Jackson, right, tells U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, about the makeup of the neighborhood that the late civil rights activist Medgar and Myrlie Evers lived at in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
This segment aired on March 8, 2019.

