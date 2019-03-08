Here & Now
Under Sweeping Public Lands Bill, Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers' Home Could Become A National Monument07:37Play
Civil rights leader Medgar Evers' home could become a national monument under a massive, bipartisan public lands bill President Trump is expected to sign into law this month. Evers, the first field secretary for the NAACP and a prominent activist and organizer, was assassinated at his Jackson, Mississippi, home in 1963.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Minnie White Watson, who since 1997 has been the curator of the Medgar Evers House Museum, a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
Photos Of The House
This segment aired on March 8, 2019.
