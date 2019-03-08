Here & Now
The Autobiography Of Omar Ibn Said: The Only Known U.S. Slave Narrative Written In Arabic06:32Play
The autobiography of Omar ibn Said is the only known American slave narrative written in Arabic. It has been digitized and added to a collection at the Library of Congress.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Ala Alryyes, a professor at Queens College CUNY, about what Said describes about his life as a slave.
This segment aired on March 8, 2019.
