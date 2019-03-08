The Autobiography Of Omar Ibn Said: The Only Known U.S. Slave Narrative Written In Arabic06:32
March 08, 2019
The life of Omar ben Saeed, called Morro, a Fullah Slave in Fayetteville, N.C. Owned by Governor Owen. (Courtesy the Library of Congress)
The autobiography of Omar ibn Said is the only known American slave narrative written in Arabic. It has been digitized and added to a collection at the Library of Congress.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Ala Alryyes, a professor at Queens College CUNY, about what Said describes about his life as a slave.

This segment aired on March 8, 2019.

