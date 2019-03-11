Authorities have grounded all flights of Boeing's 737 Max 8 airplanes as investigators learn more about Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, which crashed on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of all 157 people on board. The victims came from more than 30 countries and included eight Americans as well as 22 United Nations staffers, who were heading to a conference in Nairobi, Kenya. The plane that crashed is the same model as the Lion Air flight that disappeared into the Java Sea in October. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Seth Kaplan, editor of Airline Weekly.