Here & Now
Report: Florida Massage Parlor Magnate Was Also A Trump Donor03:44Play
Miami Herald investigative reporter Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss his reporting about Cindy Yang, a Chinese-American massage parlor entrepreneur, who also runs a Florida-based consulting business that arranged for a large group of Chinese business people to attend a Trump fundraiser in 2017.
This segment aired on March 11, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news