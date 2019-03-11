Report: Florida Massage Parlor Magnate Was Also A Trump Donor03:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 11, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Miami Herald investigative reporter Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss his reporting about Cindy Yang, a Chinese-American massage parlor entrepreneur, who also runs a Florida-based consulting business that arranged for a large group of Chinese business people to attend a Trump fundraiser in 2017.

This segment aired on March 11, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news