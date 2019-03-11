Here & Now
Phoenix Churches Scramble To Help Migrant Families
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to round up migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Some of these families have been released to churches in Phoenix, Ariz., which provide temporary shelter, food and health care. But as the numbers have increased, the churches resources have been strained, Matthew Casey (@MatthewCasey3) of KJZZ reports.
This segment aired on March 11, 2019.
