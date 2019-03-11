Here & Now
Power is still out in much of Venezuela after an outage began Thursday in Caracas and spread to other parts of the country. The lack of electricity has caused at least 15 deaths, and hospitals are struggling.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Francisco Valencia (@valenciafran), director of Codevida, a health rights group based in Caracas.
This segment aired on March 11, 2019.
