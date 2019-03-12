Here & Now
After 2nd Crash, Some Experts And Travelers Question Whether Boeing 737 Max Should Still Fly04:39Play
Investigations into Sunday's crash of the Ethiopian Airlines flight continue as many question whether the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes should still fly. Many countries and several airlines around the world have grounded the plane, but the U.S. still insists it's safe. NPR reporter David Schaper (@davidschapernpr) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest.
This segment aired on March 12, 2019.
