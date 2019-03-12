After 2nd Crash, Some Experts And Travelers Question Whether Boeing 737 Max Should Still Fly04:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 12, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Investigations into Sunday's crash of the Ethiopian Airlines flight continue as many question whether the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes should still fly. Many countries and several airlines around the world have grounded the plane, but the U.S. still insists it's safe. NPR reporter David Schaper (@davidschapernpr) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest.

This segment aired on March 12, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news