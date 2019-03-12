The U.K. joined China, Australia, Singapore, and several Latin American countries in parking their 737 Max airplanes following the model's second fatal crash in five months. However, in the U.S. this morning, they continued to take off with the blessing of the Federal Aviation Administration. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."