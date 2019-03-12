Here & Now
More Countries Ground Boeing 737 Max Jets Following Crash, Even As U.S. Gives Greenlight
The U.K. joined China, Australia, Singapore, and several Latin American countries in parking their 737 Max airplanes following the model's second fatal crash in five months. However, in the U.S. this morning, they continued to take off with the blessing of the Federal Aviation Administration. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on March 12, 2019.
