A new study predicts how much warmer 541 cities in the U.S. and Canada will be by 2080. If climate change continues at its current rate, New York City will feel as warm as northern Arkansas, and Miami's climate will resemble southern Mexico's.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the study's lead author, Matt Fitzpatrick, associate professor at the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Sciences.

"So you're talking about sort of the average urban dweller today," Fitzpatrick explains, "they would need to get in a car, on a train and drive about 500 miles to the south to find a climate today like we expect in their city in 2080."

On the East Coast, cities will become warmer and wetter, Fitzpatrick says. Washington, D.C., which is normally super muggy in the summer months, will feel more like Mississippi. So what does that mean for Mississippi?

"Mississippi is becoming more like Mexico," he says.

As scientists looked further south into places like Florida and the Gulf Coast of Texas, Fitzpatrick says they identified what is called a "climate novelty."

"So what's happening here is that these cities are changing in such a way that their future climates are unlike anything present in the study area that we looked at," he says.

Interview Highlights

On how scientists predict climate will change on the West Coast

"The West is a little bit more complicated given the mountain ranges and the complexity of climate. And a lot of places, you know, think like Southern California, so places are getting drier in most seasons, definitely warmer in all seasons."