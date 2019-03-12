Here & Now
Mental Health Counselors In 'CAHOOTS' With Local Police In Eugene, Oregon04:47Play
One in four people killed in police custody have a serious mental illness. In Eugene, Ore., mental health advocates and local police are working together to change that statistic.
Kate Gillespie, a clinical coordinator for CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets), joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.
This segment aired on March 12, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news