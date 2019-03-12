Here & Now
EU Suspends All Flights With Boeing's 737 Max 804:44Play
The European Union's Aviation Safety Agency suspended all flights with Boeing's 737 Max 8 plane after many European countries began to block flights over their airspace. In the U.S., Senators are calling for the Federal Aviation Administration to also ground the 737 Max, following the Ethiopian Airlines crash Saturday that killed 157 people. NPR's David Schaper (@davidschapernpr) joins Robin Young to discuss the latest.
This segment aired on March 12, 2019.
